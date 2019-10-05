JMU holds Dance for Parkinson's classes

The James Madison University School of Theater and Dance in partnership with JMU’s College of Visual and Performing Arts and School of Music, will offer a fall series of free Dance for Parkinson’s classes on Saturdays from Sept. 28 through Nov. 16.

The Dance for Parkinson's class is open for all community members.

"Soon after I was diagnosed I saw a poster and I have it on my wall that says, "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, it is about learning to dance in the rain, and my wife and I said let's dance," said Lloyd Mast, a participant.

Lloyd Mast is a long time participant of the Dance for Parkinson's classes. After being diagnosed with Parkinson's, Mast and his wife wanted to keep a positive outlook on life.

"It would be easy with Parkinson's, to become discouraged and to say you know, I know I'm not going to improve, but just an upbeat attitude has helped me," said Mast.

The class focuses on enjoying movement and music, helping the participants understand their bodies.

"Always looking for things that will address some of the symptoms of Parkinson's so some of the needs that the individuals have such as stability and equilibrium, social engagement with people so that they we combat that sense of isolation," said Trammell.

Kate Trammell, the class instructor, says her goal is to connect with each and every participant, throughout the class.

"The participants as you can see are so whole heartedly into it and the students are so committed to it that it just warms my heart all the time," said Trammell.

Trammell says she can see a change in not only the participant's movement, but with their comfort level.

"Some of them came into the class not really thinking of themselves as movers and dancers or choreographers and I love seeing them kind of bust through that and realize yeah, I've got movement ideas, I can be expressive and be creative," said Trammell.

To register for the classes, click here.

