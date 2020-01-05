The JMU Convocation Center hosted over 70 students -- grades eight through 12 -- from around the state on Sunday to participate in the university's first annual Pep Band Day.

JMU hosts first annual Pep Band Day. | Credit: WHSV

Set lists were sent to the students ahead of time with songs to practice like, "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift and "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers.

The students were excited to be given the opportunity to meet other instrumentalists from other schools in Virginia and be a part of the lively entertainment at a collegiate level sporting event.

"This is a chance to show them what the college experience is like and they can check out what happens," Josh Souders, member of the JMU Pep Band, said. "And even if you're not a music major, you can still be involved in music in any way."

JMU's Pep Band Director, Amy Birdsong, hopes the new convocation center being built will allow them to invite and host more students for Pep Band Day in the years to come.