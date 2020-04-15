JMU learning more about grants through CARES Act

Last week, the United States Department of Education announced funding for colleges and universities across the country as part of the CARES Act.

James Madison University financial aid advisor Brad Barnett said they have applied for the funding. Based on a release from the DOE, JMU will receive almost $12.1 million.

Half of that money has to go to students, but Barnett said they have questions about how exactly they can give the money to students, and other guidelines.

Barnett said they have a team going through the legislation.

"We're working with each other, we're working with other institutions, we're working with higher education associations to basically break down on the granular level what's in the agreement we signed, to figure out where our questions are, and make sure those questions get to the appropriate authorities," Barnett said.

Until those questions are answered, Barnett said they won't be dispersing the funding to students.

"Money is available, but until we get clarification on our questions, it's going to be hard for us to actually do any distributions of it," Barnett said. "Our timeline as an institution is to get the money in the hands of these students as quickly as possible."

Even though the timeline is uncertain at this time, Barnett said the most important thing students and families should keep in mind is that money will be coming to students.

"We are going to receive this money," Barnett said. "And our goal is to try and get it into the hands of students, as quickly as we can, who are financially impacted by what's going on with COVID-19."

As JMU learns more information and gets more guidance about the funding, they will update their website.