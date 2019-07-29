JMU looks to hire dining services employees before new school year begins

James Madison University Dining Services is hoping to fill a lot of positions before the new school year begins in a few weeks.

JMU Dining Services looks to hire more employees before students return | Photo: WHSV

Jane Worley, the food service director for JMU's Dining Services, said hiring each year has become more challenging because new businesses and restaurants locally creating more competition.

She said they look for a broad range of people with different skills. Worley emphasized they can train anyone, but what really matters is the future employee's personality.

"Just a smile and a friendly face. Someone that we can train which is most anyone. It's kind of hard to find someone who is not smiling and make them be friendly, so that's really our key," said Worley. "No one would be turned away. We can hire most anyone that's willing to work and pass a background check."

Dining Services would like to hire people to be cooks, chefs, cashiers, baristas, supervisors in addition to other openings.

Dining Services does have a partnership with the Virginia Department of Aging and Disability Services, which has helped them to hire employees.

On Monday, they held a special celebration to commemorate the partnership.

Worley, who has worked for Aramark for 40 years and in higher education for the last 15 years, said higher education is where her heart is.

"I love working with the students. I feel like they keep me young and that's one thing that I really enjoy because one class graduates, another group comes, so it's just really fun. It's innovative," said Worley.

There will be a job fair at the Festival Student Center on JMU's campus on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will also be an Indeed sponsored interview event on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and again from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If a person can not make it to one of those events, they can email a resume to jmudininghr@jmu.edu, or call Worley for more information at 540-209-6518.