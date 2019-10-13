JMU makes history in newly-renovated Wilson Hall

Dozens of people walked through the doors of Wilson Hall on James Madison's campus on Saturday to celebrate the past and envision the future of the building.

Wilson Hall is now the newest state-of-the-art learning for the history department. Department heads opened the building for tours during family weekend.

The tour gifted parents and students the opportunity to learn about the history and heritage of JMU from award winning faculty in presentations exploring local events and global trends.

Guests toured interactive classrooms and uncover digital history through historical building tours, musical performances, and games.

"An important aspect about it is to think about the fact that the history department now inhabits the central building on the campus," said Mary Gayne, an organizer of the tour.

A new history studio displayed innovative history projects using 3D printing and virtual reality.