JMU moves Relay for Life to virtual event

James Madison University (JMU) was supposed to kick off its Relay for Life event on April 3, but it has been moved to a virtual event that will take place on April 17.

Samantha Schoeps, the executive director for the JMU Relay for Life, said when students found out their semester would continue online, they did not want to cancel the event overall.

"We're just going to have a unique, never before seen virtual event that we're going to be able to put on and kind of open our doors to new audiences, new participants and spread that across the nation," said Schoeps.

She said since students are at home with their families, the event will be available to a much broader audience.

The plan is to post on their Facebook page in the days leading up to the event to help generate interest.

The event will run through the page by having an opening ceremony, luminaria event and a closing ceremony. Participants will also go live throughout the evening with different challenges.

Groups that were supposed to perform as entertainment will post videos of previous performances as well.

Schoeps said they lowered their goal from $305,000 to $200,000 since they had to make the change to digital, but it was very important to them to continue the event.

"Cancer isn't canceled, these cancer patients, especially at this time are immunocompromised, they're not going to be able to go out and get the services they need to go out and get," said Schoeps.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

