JMU moves classes online for rest of semester, postpones graduation ceremony

Like multiple other colleges and universities in Virginia and across the country, James Madison University (JMU) has announced that classes for the rest of the spring semester will all be taught online and that the May commencement ceremonies have been postponed until further notice.

Students who remained on campus during the university's initial closure due to coronavirus have until March 29 to leave or apply for a special exception to stay.

The university initially announced last week, on March 11, that they would be extending spring break through March 23 and then moving classes online through at least April 5.

But the situation surrounding COVID-19 has rapidly developed since last week. When the announcement was made, Virginia had fewer than 20 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Now, Virginia has 77 confirmed cases.

Earlier on Wednesday, the University of Virginia (UVA) announced that they would be moving all classes online for the rest of the semester and postponing their commencement ceremonies.

Many other schools have reevaluated their initial decisions, which involved temporary transitions to online classes, to make the same call.

"As we all know, in recent days we have witnessed a dizzying array of developments related to the spread of COVID-19, along with a significant amount of new guidance that has been issued from state and federal agencies," said JMU President Jonathan Alger in an announcement Wednesday. "Taking these and many other factors into consideration, I write today with important updates regarding keeping classes online through the end of the semester, closing the residence halls (with very limited exceptions) and issuing refunds, and postponing Spring Commencement ceremonies."

"These are incredibly difficult choices to make, but we are guided by principles of community well-being and ethical decision-making that are hallmarks of JMU. The JMU experience is, first and foremost, about our people and how we interact, so the concept of social distancing feels contrary to our very nature. And yet we live in a moment when extraordinary measures are required to protect people around us."

Online classes

Alger said that the university decided to keep online classes as the primary method of instruction through the end of the school year in light of updated federal guidelines, which include the CDC recommending against gatherings of 50 or more for the next 8 weeks.

That means final exams will be taken online as well.

International programs

All study abroad programs through the university have been closed through the summer.

Events

All events on campus through May 15 have been canceled, regardless of size, to fall in line with Gov. Northam's order against gatherings of more than 10 people in Virginia.

Commencement

Based on the same guidelines and the scale of graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies (which were originally planned for May 7-9), the university has also postponed commencement ceremonies to a later date. That date will be set in the future as the COVID-19 situation develops.

"While these in-person ceremonies will be delayed, please be assured that your degrees will be conferred on time in May, once final grades are received," the university said.

Students asked to leave campus

And while the university previously asked students not to return to the JMU campus after spring break, the university is now saying all students need to move out by March 29. Only students who apply for and receive housing exceptions will be allowed to stay. Students must submit the exception form by March 20 at 5 p.m. Decisions will be communicated starting Thursday, March 19.

For students not staying in the residence halls, the university has created a move-out schedule for the next two weekends. That schedule can be found here.

The full details

Below is the entire statement issued by JMU President Jonathan Alger on Wednesday: