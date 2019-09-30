JMU officials say fraternity was connected to 'Hokie Bird' statue theft

The Hokie Bird statue that had been missing from the Hotel Roanoke was found on the side of a road – and officials say the theft was connected to Harrisonburg.

Last Wednesday morning, a statue of Virginia's Tech Hokie Bird valued at about $8,500 was broken right off of a pedestal at the hotel. Hotel officials said it happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday and they delivered surveillance video connected to the incident to Roanoke police.

The statue, which had been on the grounds for about ten years, was later found on the side of a road in Charlottesville.

According to Roanoke police, it's now on its way back to Roanoke, where it's one of several similar statues scattered through the region.

But what exactly happened to it?

James Madison University Vice President of Student Affairs Tim Miller issued a statement Friday night once the statue was recovered, confirming that JMU's Sigma Nu pledge class was involved in stealing the statue.

According to Miller, JMU is working with the Roanoke Police Department and Sigma Nu national headquarters to handle the situation. At this point, no arrests have been made or charges filed.

