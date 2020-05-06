JMU plans caravan though Harrisonburg to celebrate the Class of 2020

Ahead of James Madison University's virtual commencement this Friday, the school will be honoring the Class of 2020 with a small caravan of vehicles throughout Harrisonburg on Thursday.

According to the university, starting at 5:30 p.m. on May 7, a small caravan of four to six vehicles emblazoned with JMU colors and logos will start winding through parts of the city as a salute to graduating seniors.

JMU’s mascot, Duke Dog, will be along for the ride as the caravan sets off from the JMU campus along East Grace Street at 5:30 p.m.

From there, the school says the vehicles will turn right on South Main Street and head north through downtown. The caravan will then turn right onto East Wolfe Street and then right onto Reservoir Street. From there, it will loop around several streets in the area of Lucy Drive, including Deyerle Avenue, Blue Stone Hills Drive and Chestnut Ridge Drive.

After returning to Reservoir Street, the caravan will head north a short distance before making a left on Neff Avenue. The vehicles will continue across Port Republic Road to Peach Grove Avenue and then make a right onto Lois Lane. From there, the vehicles will continue on to Devon Lane, make a left onto Port Republic Road and return to campus at the Port Republic Road entrance at Bluestone Drive.

The tour is expected to take about an hour.

University officials are also asking alumnae throughout Harrisonburg and the surrounding area to show their support for the Class of 2020 by flying JMU flags through the weekend.

On Friday, they'll be conferring degrees in a virtual commencement ceremony due to COVID-19.

They plan to hold on-campus ceremonies from August 7-8.

Friday's ceremony will be online at 7 p.m.

There 4,508 students in JMU's Class of 2020. The top three undergraduate majors are health sciences, interdisciplinary liberal studies and psychology. The top three graduate programs are education fifth year format (master of arts in teaching), master of education in special education, and master's degree in accounting.