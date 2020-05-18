JMU plans for potentially welcoming students back to campus this fall

Many universities across the country are looking ahead to figure out what campus life will look like in the fall after COVID-19 shutdowns.

Caitlyn Read, a James Madison University spokesperson, said at this time, the university is planning to welcome students back to campus in the fall, as outlined by the Board of Visitors last week.

She said campus life could look very different depending on the public health guidance available before the semester begins.

"We are digging into available data to available guidance trying to adapt our policies and procedures and ways of doing things here at JMU, to not only protect our students, but our faculty and staff and the greater Harrisonburg communities," Read said.

Read said they are looking at how to safely use classroom space while social distancing, possibly implementing mask policies, and proper campus sterilization.

"We're looking at different sorts of safeguards and sanitation processes, things like hand sanitizer, how frequently spaces are sanitized," Read said.

She said JMU conducted a survey including students, parents, faculty and staff about returning to campus, and, overall, students were interested in coming back for the fall semester.

"They're very eager to get back to resume life on campus and in-person classes and to have those special relationships with each other and with their faculty members," Read said. "We're excited about that, but we hope they understand it will look a little different."

Read said their Contingency Planning Task Force is working with leadership from JMU's University Health Center, as well as other universities across the country to make the best decisions for the safety of everyone on campus come fall, but those plans could change with new updates from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

"There are a number of things that could impact that decision," Read said. "We are a state institution so based on actions the governor's office takes, that could very much impact our decision."

She said another major factor in being able to welcome students back to campus was having emergency housing prepared for students who could potentially contract COVID-19.

"The university is fully prepared to help support students because we recognize that we could be looking at a two week isolation period for some of those folks so thinking about how we can safely deliver food, laundry services, or the academic support they may need during that time."

Despite the pandemic, Read said their incoming class of freshmen looks very strong.

"We've surpassed our goals in terms of the number of deposits that first-year students pay, typically that deposit deadline is around May 1, and so we're very optimistic that we're going to have a strong and very vibrant incoming class," Read said.

Read said they'll be in touch with JMU students and families about what they can expect for next semester.

"At this point, we are just working feverishly to compile all of the available guidance and to tweak our processes accordingly," Read said.