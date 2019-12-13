JMU prepares for FCS quarter-final game

Friday morning, crews were hard at work in Bridgeforth Stadium preparing the field for the Dukes' big game against the University of Northern Iowa.

If you're headed out Friday night to see the Dukes battle it out against the Panthers, you may want to bring a poncho and some hand warmers as Friday night's weather is not predicted to be the best.

Kevin Warner, Assistant Athletics Director of Communications, said ticket sales for the quarter-finals of the FCS championship are below normal, but they're keeping the atmosphere for fans alive.

"Exams wrapped up, we know some students are ready to get home so there have been some tough factors," Warner said. "But we worked really hard with promotions with ticket giveaways and student giveaways and some creative things on social media to kind of build some buzz."

Warner said the game not actually being scheduled until last week hindered the sale of tickets, but he is happy fans can check out the action at home as the game is televised on ESPN2.

Tailgating for the quarterfinal game was not affected by Friday's weather, but since the game is on a Friday, events started at 4 p.m. and ran through game time at 7 p.m.

If you're headed to Bridgeforth Stadium, it's important to remember the clear bag policy is still in effect. You can bring a blanket and umbrella, but make sure you don't ruin the game for someone else by covering up their view of the endzone.

"We're excited about a great game tonight, the fans that are here, the fans that are watching at home on TV," Warner said. "It'll be a great time and a great opportunity for our student-athletes and team."

You can still purchase tickets for the game on Friday night at the box office outside Bridgeforth Stadium, as the game is not sold out yet.