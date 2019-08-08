JMU ranked among best schools in the country by Princeton Review

James Madison University once again made the list as one of the leading four-year institutions in the country. The school was included in Princeton Review's list of 385 Best Colleges for 2020.

Colleges are chosen for the list based on academic offerings and surveys from students who are in attendance. JMU said this does not mark the first time its made the cut.

Only 13 percent of four-year colleges are included on the list, according to the Princeton Review.

"On one hand you have large research universities. On the other hand, you have small liberal arts universities and I think what makes JMU unique is the fact that we have that liberal arts component but we also have that research component," Bill Wyatt, a spokesperson for James Madison University, said.

JMU was also ranked eighth in the country for campus food.

While pleased with the recognition, Wyatt said makings lists is not the school's primary focus.

"It's really for parents and students to kind of compare schools against one another. It's important to do well in the rankings but at the same time, we're not losing any sleep over the rankings," he said.

Students at James Madison University head back to class on Monday, August 26.