JMU ranked number one for post graduation employment in Virginia

James Madison University has been named the best college for post-graduation employment in Virginia.

According to statistics produced by the U.S. Department of Education and Zippia, JMU has a 94.35 percent post-grad employment rate.

School officials say the recognition is a result of JMU's hybrid nature.

"UVA and Virginia Tech have really strong technical and scientific programs. We have those too, but we also have a strong core curriculum," said Andy Perrine with JMU. "This gives the students those other kinds of skills. Employers really are looking for well rounded, balanced, but also highly technical employees."