JMU releases sales numbers for 1st game of selling beer at Bridgeforth Stadium

While James Madison University has previously sold beer at football games at the club and suite levels, this is the first year JMU has sold it throughout the rest of the stadium.

The university's food service provider, Aramark, manages all sales at the stadium.

During the home opener against Saint Francis earlier this month, JMU reports selling 5,200 beers for a total of $37,000 in sales, according to Kevin Warner, the assistant athletic director for communications.

Depending on how beer sales continue, JMU may offer other alcohol choices in the future.

In case you go to a game, here's the info you should know about alcohol sales in the stadium:

The sale locations will be in the ground level of the north endzone, as well as the lower and upper concourses of the west stands.

The east stands, which hold the student seating section, will not have any alcoholic beverage sales.

You can see the stadium map for locations for arm banding (labeled as “ID Check Point”) and alcohol sales (two on upper concourse, one on lower concourse, one on ground level).

If you wish to buy alcohol, you'll need to get an armband and a hand mark first to verify your age. Then, you can buy up to four total alcoholic beverages throughout the game and a max of two at a time.

Alcohol sales the club and suite levels will remain the same as they've been.

All alcohol sales stop at the end of the third quarter.

To start with, they'll offer Bud Light, Coors Light, and Miller Lite in 16 oz. cans for $7 or Bold Rock Hard Cider, Devil’s Backbone Vienna Lager, and Three Notch’d Minute Man IPA for $8 each.

According to the school, beer will be the only initial offering, but they may expand to other offerings later in the season or in future seasons, depending on how the beer sales go.

JMU Public Safety was closely involved in the decision to offer alcohol sales and offered its recommendations in the planning process.

You can find a breakdown of other new stadium policies here.