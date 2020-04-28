JMU senior captures graduation pictures during coronavirus pandemic

For many college students, their senior year is full of fun celebrations and a graduation.

A JMU Senior is making the best of the coronavirus pandemic with some creative graduation photos.

However, this year is a little different for those seniors, including Jaeger Broholm. Broholm is a school of media arts and design major at James Madison University (JMU).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Broholm decided to make the most of his final couple of weeks with a few creative photos in his cap and gown.

The photos, shot by his roommate, Tristan, were taken on JMU's campus.

Broholm says he wanted to find a way to celebrate through these difficult times and bring a smile to others.

"I took those pictures not just for myself. I wanted to take them as really a reflection of how everyone is feeling. I just wanted to do something that was fun, maybe people can look at it and have a little bit of humor and smile because I think that is all something we need right now," said Broholm.

Broholm says he hopes these photos will be a fun memory to look back on. He says he is hoping for a return to a state of normalcy and wants everyone to know we are all in this together.

