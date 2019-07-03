JMU student still recovering months after hit and run crash

It's been nearly a year since 20-year-old Jared Antle was badly injured in a hit and run crash, and he is still on a journey to full recovery.

Jared Antle was entering his sophomore year at JMU last August, when he was struck by an SUV on West Market Street in Harrisonburg.

Jared's dad, Ed Antle, recalls the moment he received the call about his son's accident.

"I remember his mom calling me and saying my name in a way that I knew something was wrong," said Ed. "I remember her telling me that Jared was having trouble breathing at the scene, and that's something, as a parent, you never want to hear."

Antle was flown to UVA Medical Center with serious brain injuries. In October, he was flown to Shepherds Rehab Center in Atlanta where he would begin an eight month long rehabilitation journey.

"He received three to five hours of rehab everyday," said Ed Antle. "When he arrived at Shepherd, the only movement he had was in his right leg, that's it."

Antle suffers from apraxia of speech which is a motor speech disorder that makes it hard to speak. It can take a lot of work to learn to pronounce sounds and say words better.

Through vigorous and consistent rehab, Jared was able to relearn how to speak, walk, write and read. In a Facebook video, nurses celebrated Jared as he threw a baseball again for the first time.

On June 6th, Jared was flown from Atlanta back to his home in Williamsburg where he continues his road to recovery.

On a Facebook page dedicated to Jared's recovery, his mother, Cathy Antle, writes about his progress since returning home. She writes:

"He was able to fully participate in ST and PT today and remain engaged for the full sessions. He did things today that surprised his therapists. He was able to sort and sequence playing cards. He was able to show which was largest and smallest. His speech is somewhat clearer. He had 100% accuracy on comprehension and following directions with 100% accuracy. He went for several rides today but got out of the car fairly quickly. He is tolerating changes much better and even let us bath him without hitting. At the dinner table he reached for a roll, got up from the table and looked in the pantry and then went to the frig. He took a bite of a banana and had some Gatorade."

Jared's father Ed said his son's journey is far from over, but the future does look brighter for the 20-year-old.

"He interacts with us, he socializes, he laughs with his family," said Ed Antle."He's very stubborn, but that's just how Jared is."

After a three month long search for the suspect in this case, 26-year-old Mashkhal Khalid Ibrahim turned himself in at the Rockingham/Harrisonburg Regional Jail in November.

Ibrahim is charged with felony hit and run. He is scheduled for a two day jury trial on August 29th.

"We do want justice in the situation for Jared and we're cooperating completely," said Ed Antle. "But we don't have time to focus on that case, we're busy getting Jared back on his feet."