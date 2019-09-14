JMU student battling cancer attends football game

Caroline Laughorn, a first year student at James Madison University, has been battling cancer for over 10 years.

Caroline wore all JMU apparel to support the dukes during a home football game.

Today, she finally got to step foot on JMU's campus to celebrate with her fellow dukes.

She was first diagnosed with cancer when she was 8 years old. After beating it twice, the cancer returned just weeks before she was set to start her first semester at JMU.

Wearing purple and gold from head to toe, Caroline came ready to support her fellow dukes.

"I was in the hospital for 37 days and I just got out and was able to come this weekend and I'm so excited to be here," said Laughorn.

After meeting through social media, Leanna Headley, a JMU student and founder of Our Amazing Fighters, was inspired by Caroline's story. She wanted to create a care package for Caroline full of her favorite things.

"Caroline loves the Redskins and JMU Football and she loves to dance. I'm just trying to fill her care package with things she loves and can enjoy and things that might keep her occupied while she's in the hospital and tie her over until she can be here with us," said Headley.

JMU was the only school Caroline applied to for one reason only... It felt like home.

Last night, Caroline finally got the chance to enjoy a dinner out at Olive Garden and sleep in her own dorm room.

"It felt much better than a hospital bed," she said.

Caroline hopes to start classes in January and major in health sciences. She said she wants to help other kids battling cancer by becoming a physician's assistant in pediatric oncology.

