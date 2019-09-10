JMU student helping in fight against childhood cancer

One James Madison University student is fighting childhood cancer head on, with support from social media and care packages.

LeAnna Headley founded

Our Amazing Fighters, an organization that hopes to raise awareness of childhood cancer and provide those fighting it with joy and care packages, when she was 14-years-old.

"I began sharing stories and advocating and then through that I knew I wanted to do something more and something tangible for the kids so the care packages came out of that," Headley told WHSV.

Headley is hoping to put together a care package for a fellow student at JMU. Caroline Laughorn was first diagnosed with cancer when she was 8-years-old. After beating it twice, the cancer returned just weeks before she was set to start her first semester at JMU.

"I'm hoping to just really fill it with things she's gonna enjoy and that'll keep her occupied," Headley said. "Things that'll make her smile and things that she can really enjoy while she's going through treatment."

Laughorn is getting treatment in North Carolina. Headley tells WHSV that Laughorn is a big fan of the Washington Redskins, James Madison football and Duke basketball. She also loves to dance.