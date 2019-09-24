JMU students aim to increase voter turnout on National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday, Sept. 24 marked National Voter Registration Day in the United States.

Gully said she was surprised at how many students said they had already registered to vote, compared to other days of trying to help students register.

Students at James Madison University tried to increase voter turnout from the younger demographic.

The James Madison Center for Civic Engagement set up across different locations on campus to help students register to vote and to hand out absentee ballots.

Absentee voting in Virginia began on September 20. You can learn about all the deadlines and qualifications for absentee voting here.

Sarah Gully, a graduate assistant for the center for civic engagement, said she hoped to get more students engaged in our democracy.

"They care so much, but they're the lowest demographic that actually gets out and votes, so it's important for us to be out here," Gully said. "Be at the front line, getting people registered to vote so that way they can express that opinion."

The center for civic engagement has been helping students register all semester.

Gully said through about the first hour on Tuesday, they had helped about 40 students register to vote on the quad alone.

If you want to vote in this November's general election, you need to register by Tuesday, October 15. The same deadline applies if you need to update your voter registration with a new address or name change.