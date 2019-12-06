JMU students, community members walk in support of Equal Rights Amendment

James Madison University students and members of the community gathered on Friday for an equality walk in support of the Equal Rights Amendment. Organizers said they want to show their support for it.

Students and community members walk to show their support for the ERA. | Credit: WHSV

One of the organizers, Caroline Whitlow, said it is likely the amendment will be brought up and passed in the General Assembly next year. She said they gathered on Friday to make signs and show their support. Whitlow said many different groups came together to organize the event.

"I think it just goes back to the message that the ERA is really something for everyone," Whitlow said. "It would really strengthen our society and our community as a whole, and so that's why it's something that we're all willing to work together for."

Earlier this week, JMU's Student Government Association passed a resolution in support of the ERA, and asked local representatives to support it, as well.

