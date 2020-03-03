JMU students encourage their peers to vote on Super Tuesday

Students from JMU's Center for Civic Engagement were reminding students that today is Super Tuesday. The group was also encouraging them to go into the convocation center and cast their vote.

Leading up to the election, students have been busy registering their peers and educating them on candidates.

"You think about college as preparing you for the future, but voting does the same thing," Sarah Gully, a JMU graduate student, said. "Same with the census. Whenever you fill out the census, whenever you vote, it helps to shape your future, which college students really need to care about as they're going to be going into this world that these elected officials are shaping."

Gully said JMU voter participation has increased 300 percent from 2016 to 2018.