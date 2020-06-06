JMU students honor black lives lost to police brutality on Wilson Hall steps

Protests continue around the country after the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Six JMU students wrote the names of over one hundred black people killed in police brutality incidents on the steps of Wilson Hall.

In Harrisonburg, six James Madison University students are recognizing black people killed in the last decade from police brutality. Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, and Geroge Floyd are just a few of the more than one hundred names written on the steps of JMU's Wilson Hall.

"We're dedicating each step to one name to shed light on these atrocities that have happened in this nation and to insight change in the JMU community," Julian Denizard, a JMU student, said.

Julian Denizard said he challenges the university to take action steps, not tolerate racist acts, and support the Black Lives Matter movement

and black students, like himself.

"I want to make sure that people that look like me in the years coming forward do not suffer from these things," Denizard said.

Denizard said the students chose to write the names outside of Wilson Hall because of its central location on campus, and because of who the hall is named after.

"[Woodrow Wilson] has had a very prominent history of committing racist acts in this country and speaking racist rhetoric," Denizard said. "Chalking the steps for a movement that combats racism, it's a very powerful message and it shows JMU that we will not stand for an institution that tolerates racism."

Another JMU student, Chris Jones, says young people are fed up with the systematic racism in the United States.

"As a predominantly white university, we would like to know that we are in support of Black Lives Matter," Jones said. "We want to let people in this community know that we are supporting them, we are behind them. As allies, we want to do our part."

Jones said racism is something that needs to be addressed in order to move toward equality.

"Everybody deserves equal and to be safe when they go outside and that means we have to reform the police system and figure out ways that we can address what's happening and correct it," Jones said.

On May 31, JMU released a statement to students about George Floyd's death from university President Jonathan Alger.

In it, he said "I stand with you. We will do everything we can to help create a better tomorrow, one in which no individual has to live in fear that they may someday become a target of hate."

Denizard said he would like to see the university to make changes on campus to the names of buildings.

"Through keeping the names of racist individuals as building names is a juxtaposition," Denizard said. "If you see your black students and you understand them, then you wouldn't have buildings named after racist people of the past."

The other university students involved in this project were Emma Cummings, Paige Ficher, Norman Jones III, and Martina Malaguti.

