JMU students asked to leave campus for upcoming weeks

Amid coronavirus spread concerns, in-person classes were canceled for students across the state.

JMU students are being asked to not return to on-campus residences while in-person classes are canceled.

James Madison University students were asked to not return to campus during this time, but today, some students returned to on-campus residence halls to grab some of their belongings to take home.

And some students like Hannah Bennett, a freshman at JMU, moved out all of their belongings.

"Most of my friends have said they're pretty much planning on moving out as well," Bennett said. "They haven't come and done it yet, they're still debating. Most of them live a lot farther away as well, than I do, so it's a lot more of a hassle for them to move everything out and move everything back in if we have to come back."

Bennet said her family lives less than an hour away, so moving her out wasn't a big inconvenience, but not for all students.

She said she's not happy about her freshman experience being cut short because of coronavirus precautions and she is especially worried about the switch to online classes.

"I very much depend on in-person teaching, one-on-one with them, so I don't know how not being in the college dorms and at the campus is going to affect my grades," Bennett said.

Bennett said her sister, who is a JMU senior, is worried about spring graduation.

"It's my freshman experience and I definitely feel back for the class of 2020 who is currently worrying about graduation," Bennett said. "For me, high school graduation was a massive deal, I can only imagine if college graduation was canceled."

Parents and students still have many unanswered questions regarding if students will return to campus this semester and if they'll be compensated for room and board and campus dining plans.

"It's not like we can use most of our dining plan, we're losing money on our living situation and we're not getting the quality of class that we're paying for," Bennett said. "[JMU] hasn't mentioned a single things about any refunds."