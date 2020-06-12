JMU students organize "March for Our Lives" across campus

A silent and peaceful "March for Our Lives" was organized by students at James Madison University in response to the death of George Floyd.

Organizers, speakers, and community members gathered to address racial injustice and honor black lives lost to police brutality and systematic racism.

"Now is the time where we need to start focusing on change, as a nation, as a university, as individuals," Daerenz Lyons, vice president of JMU's chapter of the NAACP, said. "Everybody has different perspectives and everybody has different opinions, but we can all come together to voice our opinions and perspectives and all be heard respectfully."

The march began at Warner Commons and then proceeded through campus to the JMU Spirit Rock, where organizers planned to paint the words "Black Lives Matter" on the rock.

Lyons said he hopes JMU becomes a more open and supportive place for diversity, but he says people also need to look within themselves.

"Everybody does have steps to take in order to make this a better nation because everybody needs to look within themselves and evaluate whether they're doing things correctly or they need to make a change for themselves," Lyons said.

Lyons said JMU's NAACP chapter doesn't plan to stop addressing this issue anytime soon. He said in the upcoming semester they plan to hold more demonstrations and events to continue the conversation.

"We have to level the playing field, we have to, Lyons said. "We have to start that by starting the conversation and after the conversation, we have to have action, so this is the action that I hope everybody will take and follow through with."

One marcher said she hopes people walk away from today's event more educated and with more perspective.

"Like my sign says, we don't want problems, we just want change," Jayden Ware, who attended the march, said. "I don't like arguments about it, I would just like people to be more educated and learn about other people's lives that they don't have to experience."