JMU students paint campus spirit rock "2020 Strong"

The move to online classes because of COVID-19 canceled or postponed important events and experiences for college and high school seniors across the country.

Five students at James Madison University (JMU) painted the campus Spirit Rock to remind students and faculty they were in this together.

The five students were seniors Megan Dowgiallo, Caroline Fox, Shayne Halligan, Paul Hanna, and Josh Meyers.

Fox said after news of classes moving online, they saw a lot of negativity from their peers and wanted to do something positive.

"We wanted to paint it '2020 Strong' to show that, yeah our senior year ended short, but we still had so many great years here," Fox said.

She said painting the Spirit Rock with her friends was a way to remember the good times they had at JMU.

"Some of us were leaving soon to go home and we wanted to do something together for the last time," Fox said. "It was a nice way to reminisce on our four years and the memories we had made together because we talked about that while we painted."

Fox said students often repaint the rock, so this won't be on campus forever, but she was glad she and her friends could do it together.