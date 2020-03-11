JMU suspends all study abroad programs for spring semester

James Madison University has closed all four of its Spring 2020 semester long study abroad programs as concerns over the spread of the coronavirus continue.

Last week, about 40 students returned from Italy, and now, other students will return home from Belgium, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

In total, JMU has recalled 109 students back to the U.S., plus a handful of faculty and staff.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, only students returning from Italy were asked to stay away from campus and off-campus housing for two weeks.

In the past few days, dozens of U.S. colleges have canceled "in-person" classes and announced classes will be held online; however, James Madison said classes will resume as normal after Spring Break.

"We recognize that we will have travelers returning from destinations abroad and domestic," said Caitlyn Read, spokesperson for JMU. "We have been working with senior leadership and our infectious disease response team to conduct contingency planning and emergency operations planning."

According to the university's website, JMU is preparing to support faculty if they chose to cancel "in-person" classes. Faculty has been asked to make reasonable accommodations to allow sick students to stay out of contact with others.