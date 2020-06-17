JMU to honor Juneteenth as a state holiday

James Madison University announced Wednesday morning that they will join other agencies across Virginia in honoring Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

On Tuesday, Governor Ralph Northam announced in a press conference that he was proposing legislation to mark Juneteenth as state holiday in Virginia, which will give state employees paid time off. While the proposal requires approval to fully take effect, he's starting by giving executive employees the day off this Friday, June 19.

Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery, finally heard that the Civil War had ended, and learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free nearly two years earlier.

In recognition of the day, JMU says they will now be closed on Friday, June 19.

According to the school's website, due to the current summer schedule, JMU employees will get four hours of leave to observe the holiday. Full-time employees are still expected to work 36 hours overall for the week.

To complete the full eight hours of holiday leave, JMU will grant four hours of recognition leave to full-time classified staff and A&P faculty that can be used at their discretion before Dec. 21 of this year.

“Since 1619, when representative democracy and enslaved African people arrived in Virginia within a month of each other, we have said one thing, but done another,” said Governor Northam. “It’s time we elevate Juneteenth not just as a celebration by and for some Virginians, but one acknowledged and commemorated by all of us. It mattered then because it marked the end of slavery in this country, and it matters now because it says to Black communities, this is not just your history—this is everyone’s shared history, and we will celebrate it together. This is a step toward the Commonwealth we want to be as we go forward.”

The governor's proposal would make Virginia the second state in the country to officially recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees, and Northam said he hopes local governments will follow suit.