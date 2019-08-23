JMU unveils cover of 'Madison Magazine'

On Thursday, James Madison University hosted a release event for its official longstanding publication, Madison Magazine.

The program was highlighted by a 'first look' and unveiling of the new magazine cover.

"Over 70 percent of alumni say that the Madison Magazine is their number one way to stay connected to JMU," said Andy Perinne, Associate Vice President of Communications and Marketing. "Everyone is excited to get a first look at it."

This edition of the magazine honors Furious Flower, the University's academic center for black poetry.

This year, Furious Flower will celebrate its 25th anniversary.