JMU working on several construction projects

If you've driven around James Madison's campus this summer, you've probably seen a fair share of excavators, bulldozers and construction workers.

JMU is currently working on six big ticket projects around campus, and those construction projects amount to $346,000,000.

One project is an addition and renovation to Showker Hall, which is the university's business school.

"Our business school is bursting at the seams," said Bill Wyatt, a spokesman for JMU.

Among other projects are a new residence hall, retail dining facility, and renovations to Wilson Hall.

According to Wyatt, the auditorium hasn't had any major renovations in 90 years.

The biggest ticket item is the $127,000,000 Atlantic Union Bank Center and parking lot.

"That'll be a gathering place for our basketball, but also community events like graduation, trades shows, and concerts," said Wyatt.

Wyatt said that it's rare for the university to be actively working on more than one to two projects at once, but he said it's important to keep facilities useful.

"When prospective students come to visit, they fall in love with the campus and facilities," said Wyatt. "It's important for us to keep our facilities maintained, and useful for students to keep up with our academic mission."

Wyatt said the projects will be complete this fall or the fall of 2020.