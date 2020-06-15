JMU's NAACP chapter starts video series "Living in Black America"

College students have been active in protests, marches, and Black Lives Matter movements after the death of George Floyd.

People gathered outside Warren Commons before the "March for Our Lives" hosted by JMU NAACP on June 12.

Now, James Madison University's chapter of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) wants to continue the conversation by sharing the stories and perspectives of black people living in America.

The NAACP chapter at JMU created an Instagram series called "Living in Black America," where they've been sharing stories since June 1.

"It was created for not only us to share our stories and support one another, but to educate everybody else that may not necessarily relate," Daerenz Lyons, vice president of the JMU NAACP, said.

Lyons said they've received video submissions from JMU students, faculty, alumni, and others who aren't even affiliated with the university.

"Everybody does have a story to tell and we believe that everybody deserves to be listened to, heard, and supported in solidarity," Lyons said.

He said submissions have been about George Floyd, police brutality, and breaking the silence.

"The topics are just whatever is on your heart, whatever is on your mind, anything you want to share," Lyons said. "You just submit it and we share it with the 'Living in Black America' series on our Instagram."

JMU's NAACP chapter recently held a "March for Our Lives" across campus, and Lyons said they want to continue their efforts to make a change and tell their stories.

"We're trying to start at James Madison, Harrisonburg, and Virginia creating a change and hopefully some other people will follow suit," Lyons said. "That's all we're hoping for."

In one of Lyons' video submissions, he discussed what he called "The Blues of Being Black."

"It just talks about how from birth we're trained and raised differently from everybody else. It's like we have to, especially in regards to the police, we're trained to comply, and do everything the right way," Lyons said. "Sometimes we can do all of that and it still doesn't work out in our favor."

To view or submit a video for the "Living in Black America" series, click here.