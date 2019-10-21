JMU's college of education receives honor

James Madison University's College of Education celebrated an honor from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

This is the first year the recognition was given. Dr. Amy Thelk, the director of assessment, accreditation and accountability for the College of Education, said that the College of Education received the Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement.

The award was given to schools that went through accreditation the previous year and did not need any areas of improvement or stipulations.

"It was really neat to be part of this inaugural group of recipients, and there were thirteen recipients for this time around," said Thelk.

James Madison University was one of only two schools in Virginia to receive the recognition, alongside George Mason University, and joins other big names like Duke University, Boston College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. Thelk said an honor like this can help recruit future educators to attend the university.

"Now with.. there's a teacher's shortage in Virginia, we really need to continue to work hard to bring people into the profession and anything we can show that helps elevate the profession is only good," said Thelk.

Some of the stipulations for the award are that the schools had to show quality and commitment to continuous improvement and support for P-12 learning.