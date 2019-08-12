JMU's online RN to BSN program achieves number one ranking

James Madison University's online nursing RN to BSN program received another accolade.

Previously, it was named the 22nd program in the country by registerednursing.org, and now it's been named the number one program in Virginia by the same organization.

Registerednursing.org's website said it ranks programs by looking at a variety of criteria, like accreditation, the number of nursing programs offered by the institution, tuition and fees, and the ratio of professors to students.

Karen Jagiello is the online RN to BSN program coordinator, and she said that this ranking proves the program is doing something right.

"That is telling me that we're doing something really, really well to bring nurses their bachelor's degree in the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are really pleased with how this is all turning out," said Jagiello.

Melody Eaton is the interim director for the James Madison University's school of nursing, and she said that she believes the curriculum and caring faculty are part of what makes the program stand out among the rest.

"We have faculty that are so invested in our students. They give one-on-one personal advising, and even though it's an online program, it doesn't feel online," said Eaton.

Eaton said the program is flexible because many of the students are already working as registered nurses, and the one-on-one advising can help students move through the program at their own pace based on their own needs.

Eaton and Jagiello agreed that the overall goal for the online RN to BSN program is to produce quality nurses to meet the needs of the community. They said they hope the rankings will help to attract more students to the program in the future.

