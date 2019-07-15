James Madison University announces new recycling restrictions

James Madison University recently announced they will no longer be recycling most plastics or any glass on their campus. The university came to decision after Harrisonburg became the latest local government to no longer accept co-mingled plastics and glass.

"The plastic market is drying. We used to recycle and we were able to collect all of our plastics together, then we were notified that if we wanted to continue to recycle, we would have to sort them because not all of the plastics would be accepted," said Towana Moore, Associate Vice President of Business Services.

The city of Harrisonburg still takes #1 and #2 plastics, which can be dropped off at the city's recycling convenience center, and Rockingham County has the same guidelines.

The university says you can still recycle cardboard, paper, cans, wood and even batteries on campus. The bins placed around campus have been updated and are solely for cans.

"We do a lot of sustainability efforts here on campus and recycling is very important to us, but if there is no place to take it, then there's really not a whole lot we can do," said Moore.

The university still wants students to be aware of the bins on campus, recycling all they can. If you have any questions about these new changes, email recycle@jmu.edu.

Most local governments stopped collecting either all plastics or all plastics but #1 and #2 when Sonoco Recycling – the processing center used by nearly all of them – stopped taking plastic and glass.

"We’re experiencing this predicament along with many localities across the nation," said Staunton City Manager Steve Owen at the time. "The recycling industry is failing and, in turn, forcing recycling processors like Sonoco to either pass along significantly increased costs to us or eliminate the collection of certain recyclable goods. We’re now in the unfortunate position of having to make substantial and undesirable changes to our recycling program.”

Recycling costs have been skyrocketing across the U.S. over the past year due to changes in China. Essentially, China is no longer accepting much of the United States' reclaimed waste, which was previously exported across the Pacific Ocean for processing.

Now, with a decline in international demand, in addition to low oil process making plastic production cheaper, thinner packaging for bottles and cans, and lower pint newspaper circulation, the recycling market has faced a much lower demand, sending many cities into a recycling dilemma.