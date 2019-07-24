James Madison University hosts 75 children for 15th year of creative arts camp

James Madison University is hosting its 15th year of the Furious Flower: Children's Creativity Camp.

Children practice their dance moves at Furious Flower Creative Arts Camp| Photo: WHSV

The camp is a creative arts camp for children. In 2019, 75 kids are attending the camp, which is free thanks to donations from local businesses. Jessica Infanzon said that a large donation from the William King Foundation helped to make the camp free for a second year.

The creative arts camp offers classes like dancing, art and even yoga. Some of the instructors are from the Shenandoah Valley and some traveled in from Richmond for the week.

"I think kids really just love the opportunity to come and just express themselves and express themselves with kids who also feel the same way and being able to meet new people who share their interests," said Infanzon.

On Friday, the campers will put on a final performance for their parents and family.

You can learn more about the Furious Flower: Children's Creativity Camp here.

