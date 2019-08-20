James Madison University sees increase in emotional support animal requests

Emotional support animals continue to make headlines in airplanes, shopping centers and now on college campuses. Most colleges enforce strict pet policies, but some, like James Madison University, are beginning to loosen those rules to accommodate a growing number of students.

WHSV file image of service dogs at a veterans' event in the Shenandoah Valley.

Last year, JMU received 24 requests from students to bring their emotional support animals to campus.

"We field a number of requests every year for students to bring emotional support animals to campus. We have a policy where the service animals are allowed to go wherever the student is, the emotional support animals are allowed on campus, in the residence halls and the open areas," said Bill Wyatt, the Director of Communications for JMU.

These dogs, cats and even guinea pigs known as emotional support animals are meant to comfort students with anxiety or depression. They are distinct from service animals, which are legally defined as only dogs or miniature horses that can perform tasks for their handler.

Wyatt says most emotional support animals are not allowed in the classroom (service animals are), but some professors are willing to make accommodations.

"Every individual is different, and we have a great team here at the university in our Office of Disabilities services who consider these requests on a case by case basis," said Wyatt.

