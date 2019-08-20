James Madison University welcomes class of 2023

On Tuesday and Wednesday, James Madison University will welcome 4,500 freshman students for the upcoming fall semester.

Bill Wyatt, the director of communications and university spokesman, said that this is among one of the largest classes the college has seen.

Jacob Snow, a freshman moving into his dorm on Tuesday, said he had a few nerves but was excited about the new adventure.

"Just coming to bring all of your stuff from home, and coming to a new place, it was a little different, a little weird," said Snow. "Basically, we just packed up the car and came here, got all the stuff out, it was pretty easy, pretty self-explanatory. Not too much went on."

Wyatt said the university starts preparations for move-in day right after the previous year's graduation.

"It becomes a well-oiled machine," said Wyatt.

The newest residence hall, Paul Jennings Hall – named after James Madison's personal servant – opened to students this month.

"That's an exciting thing for us," said Wyatt.

The new hall will add 200 more beds to the growing campus.

"As long as you know Richmond is willing to support us, we're willing to continue to grow," said Wyatt.

Snow said the decision to come to JMU was easy. He liked the beautiful campus.

"I'm excited to get a good education, just to start learning some new stuff, get into my field of business. I'm excited for that, yeah," said Snow.

All of the students at JMU will make their way to Harrisonburg throughout the week, and classes will begin on Monday, Aug. 26.