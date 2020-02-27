James Madison University works with Handshake to increase job opportunities for students

The website Handshake is a tool for college students to find jobs and internships to begin their careers.

JMU partners with Handshake by listing links on its website next to majors the school offers.

According to Andy Perrine, Associate Vice President of Communications and Marketing at James Madison University (JMU), around 900 colleges and universities have partnerships with Handshake.

Perrine said JMU has taken its partnership a step further to make Handshake incredibly accessible to current and prospective students.

"Students spend a lot of money on their college education and the university wants to make sure they get the most return on the investment for their tuition," said Perrine.

He said research at JMU found that 80% of high school students want to go to college to improve job opportunities, but only 20% of those students go to the career planning office. Perrine said the research found that students are more likely to search their major on JMU's website, so that's where they put Handshake opportunities.

"We're hoping students recognize and their parents recognize that the university is very committed to their success after they leave the university, not just convince them to come here because it's a wonderful place," said Perrine.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, 96% of JMU graduates have an internship, job or are enrolled in graduate school within six months of graduating.

Perrine said JMU has been named the #1 school in Virginia for students to get a job when they graduate.

He said although this partnership does make JMU stand out, it is the hope of the university that other places of higher education follow its lead.

