James Madison’s Montpelier has free admission for kids after Christmas

James Madison’s Montpelier is giving families a chance to check out the presidential home for free.

Starting on Thursday, admission will be waived for all kids ages 14 and under who visit with a paying adult. Tours of the Orange County home are offered every half hour each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The deal runs until January 1.

Admission includes the opportunity to explore The Mere Distinction of Colour exhibition and join "Montpelier's Enslaved Community" walking tour as well. The Montpelier's Enslaved Community" walking tour is at 12 p.m., and the "Madison and the Constitution" tour will be offered at 1:30 p.m.

Adults purchasing tickets online receive $2 off each ticket as well.

You can also hike more than eight miles of trails on the property through old-growth forests, horse pastures, and meadows or visit Madison's Temple, the Madison family cemetery, and the slave cemetery.

