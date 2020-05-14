Jazz in the Park concerts canceled for this summer

Thursday nights will be a bit quieter in Staunton's Gypsy Hill Park since the Jazz in the Park summer series has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Morrison said there's a possibility of concerts later this summer if conditions improve. | Credit: WHSV

Lew Morrison and his wife have been behind the concerts for the past 32 summers. Morrison said he decided to cancel this summer's concerts because of concerns with COVID-19.

"I just got to thinking, I would be embarrassed to ask people for money, and that was a major part of my decision," Morrison said. "That and the fact that there was a lot of things, there's just so many variables."

Morrison said it's been more difficult to raise the money for shows recently, which generally cost $10,000-$15,000 every summer. Even if they raised the money, Morrison wasn't sure if it would be worth it.

"I didn't know if the musicians would show up, if we could get them and if the crowd would show up, because our crowd is older."

However, if this summer ends up being different, Morrison said there's a possibility for a few concerts.

"If when we get to July and/or August, if everything's wonderful by then, we will schedule a few concerts."

Morrison added he didn't want to expose anyone to any health risks, but it was a sad decision to make.

