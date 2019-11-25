Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom granted parole

A former University of Virginia student and German diplomat's son serving two consecutive life sentences will soon be out of prison.

Parole has been granted to Jens Soering, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s parents back in 1985.

Soering admitted to killing Elizabeth Haysom’s parents – Derek and Nancy – at their home in Bedford County, once investigators tracked him down in England in 1986.

However, he later recanted his statements and said he was only trying to protect his girlfriend, Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Haysom was found guilty of being an accessory to the murder of her parents and sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Governor Ralph Northam says both Soering and Haysom will be released to ICE, which will then take them out of the United States and bar them from returning. It’s presumed that Soering would go back to his native Germany, according to a statement earlier this year from his attorney.

Soering’s lawyer, Steven Rosenfield, said he had not received notice of the parole board’s decision and declined further comment.

This is not a pardon for Soering, who has been seeking one for many years.

Soering's attorneys and supporters filed a petition with the Governor of Virginia back in 2016 when Terry McAuliffe was governor, requesting a pardon. McAuliffe declined to act on the request during his time in office. Governor Ralph Northam also declined to issue a pardon.

Just this past January, Virginia's state board turned down Soering's 14th parole request. It came after lawyers and members of law enforcement made an aggressive push in recent years to get Soering out of prison.

"There is overwhelming evidence of his innocence of the murders which led to his imprisonment more than three decades ago," read a statement from Rosenfield earlier this year. "This evidence includes DNA, crime scene photographs and other forensic evidence."

The Albemarle County sheriff joined calls for a pardon for Soering in 2017, saying he spent over 200 hours investigating the case, beginning with knowledge of the case based on news reports over the years and an assumption that Soering was guilty, but ending with a conclusion that he wouldn't be convicted in the present day on the evidence used at the time.