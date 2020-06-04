Jersey Mike's Subs to open Waynesboro location

Another Jersey Mike's Subs location is opening in the Shenandoah Valley.

The new location will open at 831 Lew Dewitt Blvd, in Waynesboro on June 10.

According to a news release, franchise owners William Pannill and Charles Golden plan to have a formal grand opening celebration once daily operations get back to normal.

Jersey Mike's locations have closed the dining areas at its locations temporarily to limit person-to-person contact due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. However, takeout orders and pick-up are available. Delivery is an option for many locations, too.

The restaurant's hours will be from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. daily.

The Waynesboro location can be contacted at 540-221-6303.

The fast-casual sub sandwich franchise has more than 2,500 locations nationwide including Harrisonburg and Staunton.