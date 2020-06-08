John Bolton planning to publish White House memoir in June

John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, is planning to publish his memoir in June, even without the White House’s approval, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” the book has faced delays because the Trump administration has objected to its contents.

The New York Times says the book reportedly includes allegations about the president’s pressure campaign on Ukraine.

Bolton criticized the White House’s efforts to get damaging information on former Vice President Joe Biden. Ukrainian officials say they found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Biden or his son Hunter.

The White House National Security Council is still reviewing the manuscript.

CNN previously reported that the administration may try to retroactively classify some of the material in Bolton’s book.

The publication date is set for June 23. Bolton has already scheduled press interviews.

