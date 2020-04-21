Jon Henry General Store takes part in healthy choice initiative

The Jon Henry General Store in New Market is the first grocery store in Shenandoah County to partner up with the Virginia Cooperative Extension on a healthy choice initiative.

Henry said the Virginia Cooperative Extension will later create videos on how to cook different recipes with items found in his store.

The program, called "Shop Smart, Eat Smart," provides customers more information on what they pick out to eat.

On each shelf, there are cards that tell you more about each product and healthy recipes that can be made with it.

Jon Henry, the owner of the store, said he got involved with the organization after first starting to accept SNAP benefits earlier this year.

"We saw a need in our community of both wanting access to healthier foods in our area," Henry said. "So we kinda began reaching out, to take that on and we kinda saw the state's opportunities to collaborate."

Henry said he is happy to be able to provide recipes that he didn't necessarily create.

Henry said the store serves residents of southern Shenandoah County and northern Rockingham County.