Judge: City can remove 176-year-old slave auction block

A judge has ruled that officials in a Virginia city have the authority to approve the removal of a 176-year-old slave auction block from a street corner.

The Free Lance-Star reports that the judge's ruling on Friday upheld Fredericksburg City Council’s vote in favor of relocating the weathered stone to a local museum.

A restaurant owner and commercial building owner sued to block the removal of the slave auction block. They say they will lose business from tourist traffic if the auction block is removed.

A council member who called for removing the auction block said many blacks see the stone as a sign of disrespect.