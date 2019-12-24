Judge Victor Ludwig celebrates the unveiling of his portrait in Augusta Circuit Court

A new portrait hangs on the wall of the Augusta Circuit Court.

Judge Victor Ludwig celebrated the unveiling of his portrait on Monday, along with his family, friends, and colleagues.

"My portrait now hangs on the wall that, on which hang the portraits of every other judge that have sat in this courthouse or its predecessors and that is an honor which I simply cannot overstate. So it’s a very proud day for me,” Ludwig said.

The Bar Association recognized Ludwig as well for his detailed understanding of legal issues and scholarly approach to cases and practical logic in solving them. The Staunton native retired at the end of 2018 after a long legal career, including more than than 10 years serving as a 25th District Court judge.