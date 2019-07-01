Judge accepts insanity plea in northern Virginia slaying

A New Jersey man will be committed to a state hospital after he was found not guilty by reason of insanity for a northern Virginia slaying in which he said he thought his victim was a werewolf.

Earlier this year, a jury deadlocked at a murder trial in Alexandria for 35-year-old Pankaj Bhasin. He was charged in the 2018 stabbing death of 65-year-old Bradford Jackson, who managed a window store in the city.

Prosecutors said Monday that they learned most jurors were willing to acquit at the first trial. In addition, a court-appointed psychologist who examined Bhasin after the mistrial also concluded Bhasin was legally insane at the time of the killing.

As a result prosecutors agreed to accept an insanity plea at a court hearing Monday.

