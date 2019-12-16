Judge denies competency evaluation for Louisa Co. teen accused of murder

UPDATE (Dec. 16):

A judge is denying a competency evaluation request from a teenager accused of a deadly home invasion in Louisa County.

The teen had a hearing in Louisa Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Friday, December 13. He is currently charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, armed robbery, and breaking and entering to commit murder and robbery.

Judge Deborah Tinsley reviewed a social history of the suspect done as part of his probation from an unrelated case in Orange County.

The judge said there were no red flags.

Prosecutors believe the teen forced an elderly couple out of their home with a sawed-off shotgun on November 12, taking them to railroad tracks behind the house. He then allegedly shot 82-year-old Roger Payne Junior and 73-year-old Nancy Payne, killing Roger immediately.

Nancy survived by playing dead and then went to a neighbor's home to call for help, since the teen reportedly took the couple's phones before taking them outside.

Another hearing is currently set for January 3, 2020.

UPDATE (Nov. 13):

A 16-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a home invasion on South Spotswood Trail in Louisa County.

The teen appeared via video in Louisa Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday, November 13. He is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, armed robbery, and breaking and entering to commit murder and robbery.

Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire has filed paperwork to prosecute the teen as an adult.

The father of the accused, Andre Dickerson, told NBC29, WHSV's sister station, that his son had not been acting right in the recent weeks.

“I spoke with people and his probation officer, and said I could see something wasn’t right in his voice. And I begged them to give him the help, you know, send him somewhere,” Dickerson said. “I still have a lot of questions, you know? This is not my son, I know that’s not him. I mean he’s known for helping people.”

The father also stated that the system failed his son, because he tried to reach out to get him help for his mental health.

According to prosecutors, the teen went to the home of Nancy and Roger Wood Payne Jr. twice on Tuesday, November 12.

Upon returning the second time, he allegedly ordered the couple to railroad tracks behind the home, where police say he shot them with a sawed-off shotgun. Roger Payne, 82, was shot in the face and died at the scene. Nancy Payne, 73, survived by playing dead, and then went to a neighbor's home to call for help.

Prosecutors say the teenager had taken phones from the Payne home, so they could not call for help there.

When deputies responded to Nancy Payne's 911 call, they found the body of 82-year-old Roger. Nancy Payne was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. She has since undergone surgery and remains hospitalized, with more surgeries to come.

Roger's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond for autopsy.

Investigators say the teenager stole a car from the home after the shooting. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the teen wanted a car to drive to Lynchburg College to see his girlfriend.

He was apprehended in Nelson County.

“All I can say is I’m sorry to the family,” Andre Dickerson said.

A preliminary hearing for the teen is set for November 26 at 10 a.m. in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. The hearing is expected to last two hours.

Nov. 12

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly home invasion and burglary in 7400 block of South Spotswood Trail.

By the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 12, a juvenile suspect was taken into custody in Nelson County.

First responders were called out to the scene in Louisa County after receiving a report of an elderly woman with a gunshot wound around 1:40 p.m. She was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center via a medical helicopter. Officials say her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The woman's husband, however, had been shot to death.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect also stole a vehicle from the victims’ home.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is not giving any information about the connection between the victims and the suspect. Authorities have yet to release the identities as well.

"We still have a lot to process here at the scene. We have to get search warrants for the residence, and some other things that are out here. We have a lot to do," Louisa County Sheriff-Elect Donald Lowe said.

"It's crazy, man. This is a quiet neighborhood through here. Everybody pretty much knows everybody, and this is pretty shocking," neighbor Corey Ford said.