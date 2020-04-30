Judge denies request for Virginia gyms to reopen, says governor's order is constitutional

A Culpeper County judge has denied a Virginia gym owner's request to reopen without repercussions from law enforcement while Governor Ralph Northam's executive order regarding business closures remains in place.

Merrill Hall, the owner of multiple Gold's Gym sites in Virginia, filed the petition. Gold's Gym has nine gyms throughout the Commonwealth, including one in Roanoke. Through his attorneys, he asked the court for injunctive relief in which he would be allowed to reopen his business.

Hall believed he was exempt from Executive Order 53, arguing Gold's Gym is a private, membership-based health club and not a fitness center, as outlined in the executive order. Hall maintains he will suffer irreparable harm by not reopening, because he says he is likely to lose his business altogether if unable to open soon.

Additionally, Hall's attorneys argued in a virtual hearing on his behalf that the governor overstepped boundaries outlined in the state constitution.

Judge Claude Worrell denied the request at a Thursday hearing, saying it was not in the public's best interest for Gold's Gym to reopen and that the statute providing for the governor's executive orders and his actions within them were constitutional.

Two of Hall's attorneys are Republican state senators Bill Stanley and Ryan McDougle.

McDougle, who chairs the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus, accused Northam of failing to isolate people infected with the virus so that Virginians could be protected “against government overreach.”

Northam, a Democrat, ordered the closures of many "non-essential" businesses, including gyms, as a precaution against health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. The order was set to end April 23, but has since been extended to May 8.

Earlier this week, a Lynchburg gun range won an injunction allowing it to reopen, in spite of the governor's order.

