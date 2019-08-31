Judge refuses to order animals returned to roadside zoo

A judge in Virginia has refused to order the return of more than 100 animals to a roadside zoo that has a history of complaints.

The Winchester Star reports Frederick General District Court Judge Charles Foley ruled Thursday that Wilson's Wild Animal Park owner Keith Wilson cruelly treated, neglected or deprived the animals of adequate care.

The court also ordered Wilson to allow veterinarians to periodically inspect his property and any animals remaining at the zoo.

Wilson has 10 days to appeal.

The ruling comes two weeks after Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring's office joined with state and local authorities to seize the animals, including water buffalo, tigers and lions.

Federal inspectors have cited the zoo multiple times for violations. The zoo's website says it's closed until further notice.