Judge sentences Crimora man to 10 years for child porn distribution

An Augusta County man will serve 10 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

Darren Mathis, of Crimora, was arrested last year in a crackdown by the Albemarle County Cybercrimes Unit targeting people who use the internet to prey on an exploit children.

This week, Mathis was sentence by an Albemarle County Circuit Court judge to 50 years in prison, with 40 years suspended, making his active time 10 years,

When he's released, he'll be on 20 years of good behavior, including three years of supervised probation, and he'll be required to register as a sex offender.

The investigation, which started out of an Internet Crimes Against Children operation, focused on victims including depictions of children as young as five years old.

“This office will continue to prosecute child exploitation cases, including distribution and possession of child pornography," said Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci. "I wish to thank the Albemarle County Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their work on this and other child exploitation investigations.”

